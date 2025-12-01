Iceye’s new SAR satellites launched on SpaceX’s Transporter-15 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Credit: SpaceX.

Iceye has launched five additional synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites into orbit, bringing the company’s total number of satellites deployed since 2018 to 62.

The latest batch, integrated via Exolaunch, lifted off aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-15 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on 28 November 2025.

Each of the new satellites have “established communication”, and commissioning procedures are currently in progress, Iceye said.

The newly launched satellites will support dedicated government missions. These include the Greek National Space Program, the MikroSAR initiative for the Polish Armed Forces, and BAE Systems’ Azalea constellation.

They will also serve Iceye’s commercial constellation.

The latest deployment enables Iceye to further enhance sovereign capabilities, imaging capacity, and operational resilience for governments seeking timely and reliable situational awareness, regardless of time of day or weather conditions.

Iceye CEO Rafal Modrzewski said: “This launch marks another important step both in supporting our customers in deploying their own constellations and scaling the world’s most advanced commercial SAR constellation.

“As global interest in space-based intelligence accelerates, Iceye stands ready to help countries build sovereign satellite missions – turning high-quality satellite imaging into actionable intelligence for security and resilience.”

The latest launch brings the total number of satellites launched by Iceye in 2025 to 22.

It also introduces another fourth generation (Gen4) SAR satellite into the company’s commercial fleet.

Gen4 was made commercially available in September 2025, offering up to 16-centimetre resolution and expanded high-resolution imaging coverage up to 400 kilometres. This has resulted in increased revisit rates and a higher volume of images per orbit.

Iceye’s Gen4 satellite is available as a fully sovereign solution and is not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) control. It can be delivered as a complete system, with ground infrastructure, training, and ongoing software updates within a year from procurement, said Iceye.

Recently, Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen approved the Finnish Defence Forces’ acquisition of a remote sensing system from Iceye for around €158m ($183m), before tax.

