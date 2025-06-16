ICEYE CEO and co-founder Rafal Modrzewski and Dr João Rebelo, chairman of the board of directors of CTI Aeroespacial, signing the agreement. Credit: ICEYE.

ICEYE has partnered with the Portuguese Air Force to deliver a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite to boost the country’s space-based defence capabilities.

As part an agreement between the partners, ICEYE will also provide a ground segment, and an antenna.

The delivery of these components will be managed through CTI Aerospacial, a joint venture between the Portuguese Air Force and local centre of engineering and innovation CEiiA.

The transaction is part of ongoing discussions that may lead to the Portuguese Air Force procuring additional satellites from ICEYE in the future. This move aligns with the Air Force’s strategic objectives to enhance its capabilities.

ICEYE CEO and co-founder Rafal Modrzewski said: “We are very proud to collaborate with Portugal in strengthening Europe’s defence and disaster relief capabilities. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing critical ISR infrastructure and advancing sovereign space technologies within the region.”

The ICEYE SAR satellite will contribute to the Atlantic Constellation project, which is focused on environmental monitoring and disaster relief with high-frequency data.

This initiative is mainly supported by Spain and Portugal and aims to augment existing European systems such as Copernicus.

ICEYE and CTI Aeroespacial have also decided to work together on establishing a satellite assembly facility in Portugal.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed to form a long-term partnership aligned with Portugal’s ‘2030 Space Strategy’.

Portuguese Air Force chief of staff general João Cartaxo Alves highlighted the significance of this development. He noted that it is in line with their “Air Force 5.3” Flight Plan, which aims to integrate 5th generation technology and expand into the fifth operational domain—space.

Alves said: “Within the scope of Security and Defense, the Air Force’s vision is to deliver aerospace power enhancing the assigned missions by providing the Air Force with data and information capabilities that guarantee situational awareness and control of the use of space in the areas of national interest and simultaneously, foster the development and integration of new processes, services or products based on scientific and technological knowledge with high added value.”

Since 2018, ICEYE has successfully launched 48 SAR satellites through its European, sovereign, non-ITAR technology. The company anticipates launching over 20 new satellites each year starting in 2025.

In December last year, the Portuguese Ministry of National Defense finalised a deal with Embraer to procure 12 A-29N Super Tucano aircraft for the Air Force.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up