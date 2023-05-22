During a ceremony held at the CCDCOE, Iceland’s flag was raised to mark its membership. Source: Government of Iceland

Iceland committed to cybersecurity as it becomes a formal member of the NATO Co-operative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn, Estonia.

The CCDCOE, established in 2008, is dedicated to bolstering its member states’ cyber defence and cybersecurity capabilities through education, publication, research, and analysis.

During a ceremony held at the CCDCOE, Iceland’s flag was raised to mark its membership, and Harald Aspelund, Iceland’s Ambassador to Estonia, delivered a speech underscoring Iceland’s commitment to cyber defence.

The country’s inclusion brings the total number of member states in the Centre to 39, comprising both NATO member states and partner nations.

“Through our membership of the CCDCOE, we are strengthening information sharing and collaboration with our key partners on cyber defence while increasing our own knowledge and building capabilities at home.

Our participation is part of our policy to contribute to joint partnerships of NATO, not least in those areas where traditional military capabilities are not of primary importance.” says Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

As a member of the CCDCOE, Iceland gains access to expertise and resources in cyber defence. The Centre’s primary functions include providing research expertise, training cyber defence experts, and organising cyber defence exercises.

An international Live-Fire cyber exercise launched in Tallinn in 2022, NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) organises Exercise Locked Shields 2022, the annual largest and most complex international live-fire cyber defence exercise in the world.

Recently, Icelandic experts actively participated in the Locked Shields exercise, showcasing their skills and knowledge in combating cyber threats. Additionally, Iceland looks forward to participating in the upcoming “Cyber Coalition” exercise this autumn.

Membership in the CCDCOE is an achievement for Iceland and aligns with the objectives outlined in the government’s action plan on cyber security, published last year.

As cyber threats continue to evolve and pose challenges to nations worldwide, Iceland’s collaboration with the CCDCOE emphasises the country’s approach to protecting its infrastructure and national security.

With its membership in the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, Iceland actively participates in global efforts to combat cyber threats and safeguard its digital ecosystem.

Iceland has hosted a variety of NATO exercises in its waters. In April 2022, Iceland hosted the NATO exercise Northern Viking, with the US, Norway, France, Germany, Portugal, and other allied nations participating in the defence exercise.

This Month, the NATO exercise Dynamic Mongoose brought together fifteen surface ships from ten NATO nations off the coast of Iceland.