Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is set to unveil a tactical variant of the Heron unmanned aerial system (UAS) family at the Paris Air Show, France.

Known as the T-Heron, the UAS is capable of performing tactical missions on the battlefield.

IAI noted that the T-Heron can be used by ground troops and coastal guards, as well as other forces.

The aircraft is suitable for a range of payloads and is equipped with advanced technologies.



The company’s Heron UAS Family is in service with 50 operational customers, supporting a range of missions, environmental conditions and warfare operations worldwide.



IAI military aircraft division executive vice-president and CEO Moshe Levy said: “We are proud to introduce the most recent UAS developed by IAI.

“Our T-Heron tactical UAS rounds up the range of operational UAS solutions IAI offers to all forces on the battlefield: marine, air, ground, and intelligence. IAI preserves its leadership position in UAS’s with a continuous stream of solutions for the challenges posed by the field.”

T-Heron is designed to offer enhanced flight safety, reliability and resistance to extreme weather conditions.

The UAS features a Rotax engine and has the capability to attain a maximum altitude of 24,000ft and speed of 120k. It can carry payloads of up to 180kg.

In a statement, IAI said: “Capable of carrying several payloads concurrently, and equipped with IAI’s best sensors, the T-Heron complies with global standards, including STANAG 4671 requirements.”

Other members in the Heron UAS family include Searcher MkIII, Heron I, Super Heron, Heron TP-XP and Heron TP.

The Paris Air Show will be taking place from 17 to 20 June.