Sri Lanka Air Force’s upgraded Kfir fighter aircraft conducted first flight on 14 June 2026. Credit: © Israel Aerospace Industries.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has finalised the upgrade of the Sri Lanka Air Force’s Kfir fighter jets, with the modernised aircraft conducting first flight test on 14 June 2026.

The initiative, conducted under a $50m contract signed in June 2021 with Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence, involved comprehensive enhancements to five Kfir combat aircraft operated by the Sri Lanka Air Force’s No 10 Squadron.

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Sri Lanka reportedly has a fleet of seven Kfir aircraft in its active inventory.

The modernisation encompassed advanced avionics integration, a new glass cockpit to improve pilot situational awareness, and updates to navigation and communications systems.

It also covers structural refurbishments and renewed maintenance capabilities, which IAI stated would extend the operational life of the aircraft and increase mission readiness.

The Kfir, originally developed and produced by Israel in the 1970s, served for many years in the Israeli Air Force.

The type remains in service worldwide, including in Sri Lanka, Colombia, and with US-based company ATAC, which uses the aircraft for adversary training.

The latest work on Sri Lanka’s fleet includes mission systems improvements designed to enhance precision weapon deployment, mission planning, and debriefing.

According to IAI, these features are expected to lower pilot workload and improve mission outcomes.

IAI CEO Moshe Levy said: “This modernisation programme reflects IAI’s long-standing commitment to supporting its customers throughout the full lifecycle of their aircraft fleets.”