IAF proposes to establish Air Defence Radars in three border districts

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has reportedly proposed plans to establish Air Defence Radars in three border districts.

The plan comes at a time when the country is locked in an ongoing standoff with Chinese forces on the line of actual control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The districts are in Uttarakhand and include Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

Additionally, IAF has planned to develop a new advance landing ground to execute the activities in the state’s mountainous areas.

Indian Express reported that Central Air-Command AOC-in-C Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar held discussions with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat regarding the proposals and requirement of land.



The government and IAF will select respective nodal officers who will work together to select the land.

A senior official was quoted by local media sources as saying: “IAF has given a proposal to set up airforce radars in three districts and are looking for a suitable site for that.

“They want land for advance landing ground, which can be used for refuelling, as well as uploading and downloading of ammunition. The state government is working in coordination with them to do the needful.”

Last week, IAF formally inducted the first five Rafale multirole aircraft at Ambala Air Force Station, India.

Last month, IAF deployed the locally developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on the western front.

In July, the government approved the purchase of 33 fighter aircraft to strengthen its airforce.

