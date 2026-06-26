Officials during the ceremony for the FOC of the indigenously developed NETRA AEW&C system on 25 June 2026. Credit Indian Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has formally handed over the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) certificate for the indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

With this certification, the Netra AEW&C system has completed all trials and validation and is now fully combat-ready.

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The system, which operates on the Embraer EMB-145I aircraft platform is developed by the Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in the Indian city of Bengaluru, through close collaboration among the IAF, DRDO, and associated industries.

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) release on 25 June 2026 stated that the system is expected to boost IAF’s airborne surveillance, situational awareness & battle management capability.

The MoD release did not provide details of the Netra AEW&C system, but local media reported that it includes an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, identification friend-or-foe (IFF) equipment, a mission computer, electronic support measures (ESM), communications support measures, and secure communications networks.

The system’s AESA radar reportedly provides roughly 240° coverage and can detect targets at ranges of up to 375km.

The aircraft is also capable of identifying hostile aircraft, cruise missiles, and other airborne threats, The New Indian Express reported.

The system can combine information from various sensors and deliver a real-time air operations picture to both fighter jets and ground command centres, thereby expanding surveillance coverage beyond the range of ground-based radar systems.

The FOC handover comes nearly a decade after Netra received Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) in 2017.

Since then, the system reportedly played a role in Indian Air Force missions, such as the Balakot strikes in 2019 and Operation Sindoor in 2025.

The MoD said: “The successful induction of the Netra AEW&C system into operational service reflects DRDO’s commitment to indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement of the Defence Services.”