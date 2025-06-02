First three of the 12 Aero L-39 Skyfox trainer aircraft delivered to Hungarian Air Force. Credit: © AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s.

The Hungarian Air Force received the initial delivery of three Aero L-39 Skyfox trainer aircraft from Aero Vodochody Aerospace at Kecskemét Air Base.

This event marks the commencement of fulfilment for a contract that was established on 17 April 2022. The agreement stipulates the provision of 12 L-39 Skyfox aircraft in total, with eight designated for training purposes and four equipped for reconnaissance missions.

Additionally, the contract encompasses the supply of ground equipment, simulation devices, and a structured training program.

The Aero L-39 Skyfox is part of an integrated training solution that features not only the aircraft but also simulators and ground support systems to ensure comprehensive operational support.

Aero president and board chairman Viktor Sotona said: “Hungary is a respected member of Nato and places high demands on the capabilities of its armed forces, and in particular on the training of its fighter pilots. We are therefore very pleased that the L-39 Skyfox has been selected as the training platform for the next generation of Hungarian fighter pilots.”

Hungary force development and defence policy state secretary Dr Zsolt Kutnyánszky also confirmed the creation of an advanced simulation centre.

The training system and the L-39NG Skyfox aircraft will be integrated the Nato Flight Training Europe programme.

Three Hungarian instructor pilots and sixteen technicians have successfully concluded their training with Aero, executing nearly 100 flights that included night and formation flying exercises.

Aero Vodochody Aerospace maintains a presence at Kecskemét Air Base through its contingent of engineers and technical experts who are tasked with assisting in the seamless integration of these aircraft into active service.

Dr. Kutnyánszky said: “The arrival of the first L-39NG Skyfox jet training aircraft not only means a new level in our combat flying capabilities but also reflects the decisive, dynamic and purposeful military development programme that we have launched and continue to carry through with consistency.”