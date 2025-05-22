Hungary will join Vietnam and the Czech Republic in operating the new tactical trainer. Credit: AERO Vodochody AEROSPACE a.s.

The initial batch of Hungarian Air Force pilots has concluded the training programme with Aero Vodochody AEROSPACE on L-39 Skyfox tactical training aircraft.

This achievement marks further progress in the ongoing strategic partnership between Aero and the Hungarian Air Force. It also paves the way for the imminent delivery of the first aircraft to the Hungarian military.

Pilot training began with theoretical instruction and familiarisation with rescue equipment, followed by type-specific training and instructor qualification courses.

The programme also included night flying and operations within the training and tactical system (VTS).

Further stages involved group and tactical flight exercises. All participating pilots passed their final examinations, confirming their readiness to integrate the L-39 Skyfox into Hungary’s operational fleet.

Approved Training Organisation Aero (ATO) director Petr Doubek said: “This was a challenging and complex programme which the pilots managed with a professional attitude. They confirmed not only the high level of their abilities, but also the quality of training that Aero offers.”

The delivery of the initial L-39 Skyfox aircraft to the Hungarian Air Force is anticipated to occur shortly, with the specific timing contingent upon the finalisation of remaining preparations.

Upon completion, Hungary will join Vietnam and the Czech Republic as one of the operators using this tactical trainer aircraft from Aero.

A contract signed in 2022 between Aero and the Hungarian Defence Forces Command covers the delivery of 12 L-39NG aircraft along with related support services. Eight aircraft will be delivered in the trainer version and four in the reconnaissance category.

Aero has expanded its production capabilities by implementing a second shift on the assembly lines that are focused on manufacturing the L-39NG aircraft in 2023.

Additionally, advancements in the avionics systems and the development of interactive interface documentation for the L-39NG trainer aircraft have commenced at Aero’s recently inaugurated development centre located in Brno.

The L-39 Skyfox is a modern, multi-functional aircraft platform designed for various roles, including pilot training, reconnaissance, and light combat missions.

Offered in both Western and Eastern configurations, the aircraft complies with European Union and Nato standards.

Equipped with advanced simulation tools and ground-based training systems, the aircraft incorporates modern avionics, a high-performance jet engine, and flight characteristics suitable for all stages of 4th and 5th generation pilot development.