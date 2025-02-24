Weighing 11 tonnes, the H225M is propelled by two Makila 2A1 turboshaft engines. Credit: Anthony Pecchi/Airbus.

The Hungarian Ministry of National Defence has reported the first live fire test of the newly commissioned H225M helicopter.

This exercise took place at the Kőröshegy training area in the Bakony Hills and was conducted by the Szolnok-based helicopter wing.

The successful firing demonstrates an advance in the operational capabilities of the Hungarian helicopter branch and broadens the support it can provide to land forces and special operations.

The HDF 86th Helicopter Brigade annually hosts aerial gunnery events to maintain capabilities, which are essential for honing combat procedures with helicopters.

These exercises ensure personnel readiness, effective weapon system utilisation, and swift, accurate responses in combat scenarios. They aim to refine the skills of aircrews, focusing on air-to-ground communication and close air support tactics.

Weighing 11 tonnes, the H225M is propelled by two Makila 2A1 turboshaft engines and features a five-blade main rotor for reduced vibration levels.

The rotor’s Spheriflex design is modular, simplifying maintenance requirements.

The helicopter is capable of operating from both ships and land, and it is fitted with avionics and communication systems designed to lessen crew workload while boosting mission effectiveness and safety.

In addition to the combat-proven, multi-role H225M, the current training exercise, which runs from 17 to 28 February 2025, also involves H145M light, multi-purpose, and Mi-24 attack helicopters.

The H225M crews, equipped with the HForce package tailored for the Hungarian Air Force, engage in air-to-ground live firing with a 20mm autocannon and a MAG58 onboard machine gun during the day.

Night operations include target reconnaissance and acquisition, supported by night vision goggles.

Airbus delivered the first two of 16 H225M helicopters to the Hungarian Armed Forces in July 2023.

The handover of these rotorcraft took place at Szolnok Airbase and was overseen by Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even.

This military version, part of the multi-role Super Puma helicopter family, is currently in service in France, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia and Indonesia, and also Thailand, Kuwait, and Singapore.