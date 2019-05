Honeywell has secured a contract to provide high-speed connectivity for the US Air Force’s fleet of C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

The contract was awarded by the US Department of Defense (DoD) as part of the Fixed Installation Satellite Antenna programme. Booz Allen Hamilton is the primary contractor on the project.

Honeywell will provide the JetWave satellite communications (SATCOM) system for 70 C-17 aircraft.

The JetWave system is designed to provide seamless and reliable Ka-band connectivity for militaries around the world.



It offers connectivity to Inmarsat’s Global Xpress satellite network, which delivers Ka-band satellite coverage around the globe, including over water, on non-traditional flight paths and in remote areas.



Honeywell Aerospace Defense Americas vice-president Steven Williams said: “JetWave supports real-time situational awareness for the aircrew, soldiers on board, and ground-based command leadership, ultimately enabling better decision-making and enhancing safety.”

Users can benefit from a range of services, including real-time weather, video conferencing, large file transfer, encryption capabilities, in-flight briefings, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance video and secure communications.

Broadband-class connectivity will allow the C-17 aircraft to be linked with command elements and forces worldwide in transit. This feature will help improve situational awareness and provide the ability to assess and adjust to the battlefield environment.

Honeywell Aerospace Defense Connectivity senior director Steve Hadden said: “The system’s reliable connection allows the aircraft to transform into a mobile communication hub en route to the battlefield, even in high-traffic areas.

“Broadband-class connectivity will allow the C-17 aircraft to be linked with command elements and forces worldwide in transit.”

“JetWave has the bandwidth to support multiple users communicating and sharing sensor data to ensure mission-critical information can be transmitted at every step of the mission.”

The C-17 is known for its airlift capability and used to deliver troops and cargo to bases in any environment.

The first batch of ten JetWave systems will be delivered next month. The entire programme will run until 2021.

In 2017, Honeywell was contracted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) to provide a fuselage-mount antenna on a C-130J Hercules military transport aircraft.

Last month, the agreement was expanded to include JetWave on five additional Hercules aircraft.