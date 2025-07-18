US DoD’s TQS programme aims to expedite the adoption of quantum sensors for PNT and ISR applications. Credit: © 2025 Honeywell International Inc.

The US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has selected Honeywell to take part in the Transition of Quantum Sensing (TQS) programme.

The programme is designed to expedite the integration of quantum sensors to fulfil needs in alternative position, navigation and timing (PNT), as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks for the US Joint Forces Command.

Honeywell will contribute to the TQS programme under two DOD contracts, namely Compact Rubidium Unit for Inertial Sensing and Estimation (CRUISE) and Quantum Enabled Sensor Technologies for MagNav (QUEST).

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies Navigation and Sensors vice president and general manager Matt Picchetti said: “With the growing threat of jamming and spoofing, aircraft and naval vessels on critical missions can no longer rely solely on GPS. Quantum sensors have the potential to augment existing navigation solutions, helping pilots operate with greater confidence. Honeywell’s pedigree in fielded sensors and navigation solutions provide us with a unique perspective to ensure the technology is viable beyond the laboratory.”

The CRUISE initiative is a collaborative effort between the DoD and Vector Atomic to develop quantum sensor-equipped Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs).

These units are designed to offer a standalone navigation system that does not depend on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), which are vulnerable to interference and deception tactics, said the company.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Honeywell’s role in this contract involves aiding in the creation of this quantum-sensor-based technology, which will facilitate acceleration and orientation measurements from a vehicle-mounted IMU to ascertain positional and velocity alterations.

The anticipated outcome is a product that surpasses current performance standards while reducing size, weight, and power consumption.

The QUEST programme’s goal is to enhance magnetic anomaly navigation (MagNav), an alternative navigation method independent of GNSS that employs quantum magnetometers to measure Earth’s magnetic field for navigational purposes.

The DoD intends to refine these quantum magnetometers and validate their effectiveness in scenarios where GNSS is unavailable.

Honeywell plans to leverage its knowledge in navigation solutions by developing algorithms that use these sensors to boost precision.

“As quantum sensor-based navigation technology matures, we believe it not only has the potential to displace existing technologies but will also be a serious disruptor to the inertial and magnetic sensor industries. Most importantly, it could improve navigation in high-stakes environments – enhancing safety, efficiency and overall mission success for the DoD,” Picchetti added.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up