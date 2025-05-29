HomeBiogas’s Bio-Toilet system will meet the specific needs of remote military sites lacking sewage infrastructure. Credit: DOERS/Shutterstock.

Israeli waste-to-energy company HomeBiogas has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for the supply of sustainable waste-to-energy systems for remote bases.

The contract marks HomeBiogas’ entry into the military market.

HomeBiogas will provide 20 Bio-Toilet systems to off-grid military installations, starting with a remote Pacific Island US Air Force base.

The Bio-Toilet system is a sustainable alternative to the current methods of human waste management used in many off-grid US military bases, which often involve burning waste in metal tanks, leading to environmental and health issues.

HomeBiogas’s Bio-Toilet system is designed to meet the specific needs of remote military sites lacking sewage infrastructure.

It features a foot-operated pump that transfers waste to a biodigester, where it is broken down by anaerobic bacteria, creating methane for cooking or heating.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The system’s benefits include sustainability, water conservation, fast deployment, and off-grid operation.

HomeBiogas CEO Oshik Efrati said: “While navigating the bureaucratic process took time, this contract represents a meaningful win, not just for HomeBiogas, but for the US Air Force, the future of waste management, and the environment.

“It validates our mission and opens the door to broader collaboration. Our systems are compact, rapidly deployable, and turn waste into clean energy, making them ideal for remote military operations. This is a major milestone in our growth and impact.”

HomeBiogas’ entry into the military sector underscores the growing global demand for sustainable and eco-friendly waste management solutions in the military, defence, and disaster-response sectors.

With its innovative approach, HomeBiogas is transforming waste disposal challenges into opportunities for renewable energy generation.

The company’s technology has already seen success in civilian applications, with over 900 schools in El Salvador adopting the Bio-Toilet system.

Additionally, a partnership with a Swiss organisation will soon extend the reach of HomeBiogas’s systems to rural farmers in Ghana, contributing to carbon credit generation for Switzerland.