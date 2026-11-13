Hermeus Quarterhorse supersonic/high-speed uncrewed aircraft. Credit: Hermeus.

Hermeus and Northrop Grumman have signed a strategic teaming agreement to develop uncrewed, high-Mach aircraft intended to meet US military requirements.

The agreement will enable Hermeus’ uncrewed, high-speed aircraft to incorporate Northrop Grumman’s mission systems, covering areas such as sensing, communications, navigation, and command and control.

According to both firms, the integration is intended to support more complex military missions and improve operational intelligence.

Hermeus CEO Zach Shore said: “We’re building a new class of aircraft that gives the warfighter improved speed, range, and flexibility while integrating into the existing Force.

“Adding Northrop Grumman’s battle-tested mission systems will push what those aircraft can do in real world scenarios and help us field operational capability faster.”

Northrop Grumman will be responsible for designing, developing, integrating, and sustaining the mission systems that will equip Hermeus’ aircraft.

The partnership combines Northrop Grumman’s expertise in integrating operational technology onto air platforms with Hermeus’ rapid development model and modular mission management system (MMS) core.

The MMS core is designed as an open, modular system that segregates flight-critical and mission-critical functions, and is compliant with US Government standards such as Agile Mission Suite and Open Mission Systems.

Hermeus stated that this approach aims to accelerate the integration and updating of mission capabilities for uncrewed aircraft, potentially enabling updates in weeks instead of years as operational needs evolve.

Both businesses described the agreement as a route to developing fieldable solutions that meet emerging operational demands with shorter timelines.

Northrop Grumman programme manager Kyle Mimken said: “Defence technology needs to evolve faster than ever before, because our customers need solutions now.

“Together, we’re giving the military a new operational edge by putting advanced mission kits on aircraft built to move beyond supersonic speeds.”