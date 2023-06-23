Ukrainian helicopters are equipped with the modular and individually configurable sensor solution “AMPS”. Source: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT has secured a contract to equip Ukrainian helicopters with self-protection sensor technology.

The order, valued in the double-digit million range, comprises 16 Airborne Missile Protection System solutions, empowering the Ukrainian Armed Forces with enhanced defence capabilities against the growing threat of missile fire.

With this partnership, Hensoldt is delivering modern equipment required to navigate the current volatile landscape, ensuring the safety of helicopter crews during critical missions.

Reducing the Russian risk

James Marques, aerospace, defence, and security analyst at GlobalData, claims, “Helicopter work has always been high risk, and Russia has one of the biggest anti-aircraft arsenals in the world.

Ukraine is visually confirmed to have lost at least 26 helicopters to enemy fire, but the number is likely higher. Their pilots can support troops on the frontline with more safety and confidence with AMPS.”

With the delivery, HENSOLDT is providing the Ukrainian armed forces with modern equipment required by current events. The Czech system integrator LOM PRAHA is planned as the equipping company.

“With the delivery of AMPS, we are ensuring an increase in the defence capability of the Ukrainian helicopters,” says Tanya Altmann, Division Manager Optronics & Land Solutions and Managing Director of HENSOLDT Optronics GmbH. “By integrating onto this platform for the first time, we are protecting crews from a wide range of threats, especially surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles.”

HENSOLDT and Ukraine’s ties are familiar, as German-based HENSOLDT has supported Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The sensor technologies company has supplied Ukraine with the TRML-4D radar to equip IRIS-T SLM for Ukraine.

The Airborne Missile Protection System is a flexible, self-contained, self-protection system for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Its modular design allows AMPS to be configured for specific operational requirements and mission profiles.

Parts of the “AMPS” sensor solution are the Missile Launch Detection Sensor (MILDS), an Advanced Control and Display Unit (ACDU), and the Active Acknowledgement System (MACS), which determines the range and speed of detected missiles and eliminates false alarms.

The existing Counter Measure Dispensing Systems (CMDS) on the helicopters can continue to operate with the current AMPS configuration.

A high percentage of aircraft losses in recent operational areas were caused by infrared surface-to-air missiles (IR SAMs). In addition, laser and radar threats are becoming more common in operational areas.

To detect these threats, AMPS can be configured with missile, laser, and radar warning systems to provide the best possible protection through rapid detection. The system’s technology detects and neutralizes a broad spectrum of threats, including surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles, ensuring the safety of military personnel during critical missions.

HENSOLDT’s partnership with the Czech system integrator LOM PRAHA will ensure seamless integration and installation of the AMPS solutions, maximizing their operational effectiveness.