Hensoldt delivers first TRML-4D radar to equip IRIS-T SLM for Ukraine

Hensoldt’s TRML-4D multifunction radar provides superior detection capability against aerial threats. Credit: Hensoldt.

German sensor solutions specialist Hensoldt has delivered the first TRML-4D multifunctional radar system to equip Diehl Defence‘s IRIS-T surface-launched medium-range (SLM) air defence system.

This is the first of four radar systems to be delivered by Hensoldt. Delivery of the other three radar systems is expected to complete in the coming few months.

The company, together with general contractor Diehl Defence and Airbus, signed a two-digit-million-euro contract in June to deliver the IRIS-T SLM system to Ukraine.

According to the contract, Diehl Defence is responsible for IRIS-T SLM system integration and for the delivery of missiles and its launcher system while Airbus provided integrated battle management software fire control for the tactical operation centre.

With the delivery of Hensoldt’s TRML-4D radar, the three companies have also completed the final delivery of the first ground-based air defence system IRIS-T SLM.

Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller said: “The situation in Ukraine requires quick and decisive action.

“Due to a serial production line and the commitment of our employees, we are able to deliver such systems to protect the population in the shortest possible time.”

The newly delivered IRIS-T SLM air defence system is intended to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities against Russia’s military attacks.

Compatible with NATO’s integrated air defence architecture, the TRML-4D features active electronically scanned array radar technology. The system provides rapid detection of nearly 1,500 targets in around a 250km radius.

It can detect, track and classify manoeuvring cruise missiles, hovering helicopters, aircraft and small, fast and low-flying threats.

Initially developed to address the German Air Force’s needs, the IRIS-T SLM advanced air defence system is effective against various aerial targets, including rocket and drone attacks.