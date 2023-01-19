Hensoldt’s TRML-4D multi-function radar strengthens Ukrainian air defence capabilities. Credit: Hensoldt.

German sensor solutions specialist Hensoldt has received a new order for the production and delivery of two more TRML-4D radar systems for Ukrainian forces.

The estimated order value is in the range of two-digit million Euros.

Delivery of the two radar systems is expected to place in the coming three months. The high-performance radar systems are expected to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Ukrainian troops in battle against Russia.

Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller said: “This contract conclusion is not least due to the excellent operational results that have been reported back from the deployment in the country, further strengthening Ukraine’s defence capability.

“The radars for Ukrainian air defence protect lives and we are proud to be able to deliver much-needed equipment at short notice.”

The company was also under a two-digit million Euro contract, which was signed between German arms manufacturer Diehl Defence and Airbus, to deliver four of its TRML-4D radar systems for Ukraine.

Last October, Hensoldt handed over the first of these radar systems to Diehl Defence for equipping the IRIS-T surface-launched medium-range (SLM) air defence system, developed for Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Hensoldt, the company has already delivered all four TRML-4D radars to equip Diehl Defence’s IRIS SLM system.

Hensoldt’s TRML-4D is based on the latest active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar technology and offers rapid detection, classification and tracking of 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250km.

The radar system has 360° coverage and provides both near-range and long-range ground-to-air detection.

It can be used for identifying, tracking and deterring a wide variety of airborne targets, including hovering helicopters and smaller, low-flying drones, aircraft and cruise missiles.