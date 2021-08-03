Hensoldt to investigate Eurofighter self-protection system modernisation

The BAAINBw’s study mandate is aimed at ensuring the Eurofighter’s survivability against the most advanced threats. Credit: HENSOLDT.

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has contracted sensor specialist Hensoldt to investigate the modernisation of the Eurofighter self-protection system.

Hensoldt will also investigate the performance enhancement of the system as part of a multi-year study.

According to the company, the investigation is aimed at ensuring the Eurofighter’s survivability against the most advanced threats.

New cyber security requirements, the use of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components, as well as the new Eurofighter design and development standards will also be considered in the study.

Hensoldt stated that it will bring out the investigation results in close cooperation with the German Air Force.



The results will be presented to the German Air Force on a regular basis via hardware and software demonstrations.

The Eurofighter Long Term Evolution (LTE) programme is currently preparing to undertake a comprehensive weapon system update to ensure operational capability.

The EuroDASS consortium, comprising Leonardo UK, Elettronica, Indra, and Hensoldt, has developed a redesign of the Eurofighter self-protection system under the name Praetorian eVolution (eVo).

This system protects the Eurofighter from radar and infrared (IR)-guided missiles.

Hensoldt chief strategy officer and head of the Spectrum Dominance/Airborne Solutions division Celia Pelaz said: “We are pleased to be able to support and accelerate the four-nation LTE programme and the maturity of the targeted new Praetorian eVo self-protection system with this investigative contract.”

Last month, BAAINBw contracted Hensoldt to deliver new radars to the German Armed Forces.

In May, Hensoldt secured a contract to deliver core components of the Eurofighter / Typhoon aircraft’s Praetorian self-protection system to Germany.