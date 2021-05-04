Hensoldt to supply Eurofighter / Typhoon self-protection system components

Luftwaffe Eurofighter 30+25 departing RIAT, July 2019. Credit: Airwolfhound from Hertfordshire, UK.

Hensoldt has secured a contract to deliver core components of the Eurofighter / Typhoon aircraft’s Praetorian self-protection system to Germany.

The $108.31m (€90m) contract was awarded through the EuroDASS consortium as part of the German ‘Quadriga’ fighter replacement programme.

As agreed, Hensoldt will deliver essential parts of the aircraft’s defensive aids subsystem (DASS).

The Praetorian DASS is equipped with integrated sensors and jamming equipment to protect the Eurofighter from radar-guided and infrared-guided weapons.

Deliveries are expected to begin from 2023 and continue until the end of 2027.



Hensoldt Spectrum Dominance / Airborne Solutions head Celia Pelaz said: “The German Quadriga order is not only an important sign to current export campaigns, but also to core nations considering long term service options.”

Under the Quadriga programme, 38 of the latest-build standard aircraft will replace the Tranche 1 Eurofighters.

The programme also involves additional improvements to ensure long-lasting maintainability of previous Tranche 2 / Tranche 3 build standards.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, Germany, Hensoldt focuses on developing sensor solutions for defence and security applications.

Last month, Airbus Defence and Space contracted the company for active electronically scanned array-based (AESA) radars for the German Air Force Eurofighters.

This $241m (€200m) contract was also part of the Quadriga project.

In November last year, the German Parliament announced its commitment to the acquisition of 38 new Eurofighter jets.

Equipped with the latest technology and innovation, the new jets are expected to be delivered by 2025.