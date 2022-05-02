Hensoldt secures next phase of Eurofighter maintenance contract

The aircraft’s radar, avionics and self-protection systems will be serviced by Hensoldt Customer Services. Credit: HENSOLDT AG/Stefan Petersen.

Hensoldt has won a contract to continue providing maintenance support to the multi-role Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft.

The mid-three-digit million-euro contract will include service tasks covering the aircraft’s radar, avionics and self-protection systems.

Under the new contract, Hensoldt will be responsible for increasing the flying hours of the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The full-service flight hour contract has been organised through the partnership of four Eurofighter core nations including the UK, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

The contract will be executed by the consortia of Eurofighter partner firms including Airbus SP, Airbus GE, Leonardo Aircraft Division IT and BAE Systems UK.

Once the new contract is implemented, the company will maintain approximately 500 aircraft from the four Eurofighter core countries’ assemblies.

The related work will be carried out in the Hensoldt’s facilities in Ulm, Taufkirchen, Friedrichshafen, Neuburg and Laage.

Additionally, the Neuburg and Laage sites have the technical diagnostic cells, which allows the technicians to provide on-site repair to the radar and self-protection system components of the aircraft.

Once the repairs have been completed, the company’s technicians can also provide on-site troubleshooting and final re-certification of assemblies for flight operations using the radar automatic test equipment (RATE) system.

Developed and supported by Hensoldt, the RATE system is also used by all the Eurofighter nations.

Hensoldt is part of the EuroDASS consortium and delivers key parts of the aircraft’s defensive aid sub system (DASS).

Besides, the company is responsible for providing service to the Eurofighter aircraft of other nations.