Hensoldt develops new Kalaetron Attack multifunctional jammer

Hensoldt’s ‘Kalaetron Attack’, pictured in a pod version, combines latest technologies to secure control of the electromagnetic spectrum. Credit: Hensoldt.

German sensor specialist Hensoldt has announced the development of Kalaetron Attack, a multi-function jamming system to tackle new threats.

The company has used advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, active electronically scanning array (AESA), 3D printing and digitisation to design the jammer.

Kalaetron Attack can be used actively as an enemy radar jammer in a very broad frequency band and as a reconnaissance sensor in passive mode.

Hensoldt Spectrum Dominance division chief strategy officer and head Celia Pelaz said: “The latest air defence and combat aircraft radars cover an extremely wide frequency bandwidth or jump between certain frequencies in a fraction of a second, making them extremely difficult to neutralise.

“By combining the latest technologies, we have managed to optimise the emitted power in a targeted way while controlling the electromagnetic spectrum with one receive channel.



“This would make ‘Kalaetron Attack’ perfectly suited both as an aircraft self-protection system and in the role of an escort jammer.”

The multifunctional AESA jammer’s core elements include a completely digitised, broadband sensor and effector, a condensed design of the metallic 3D printed electronic components and an entirely polarisable, electronically controllable jammer.

The system, which is integrated into a small-sized pod system, can be easily fitted onto aerial platforms. It can be scaled for integration into sea and land assets.

The jammer has already proven its capabilities in the laboratory results.

The next development step is to fit it into an aircraft to confirm and finalise the results in real-time flight tests.

‘Kalaetron Attack’ falls under Hensoldt’s all-digital ‘Kalaetron’ product family.