Heven AeroTech’s Z1 platform. Credit: Heven AeroTech/PRNewswire.

Heven AeroTech (formerly Heven Drones) has raised $100m in a Series B round at a valuation of $1bn to address the increasing demand for long-endurance uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) platforms.

Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Heven AeroTech develops and manufactures hydrogen fuel cell-powered, long-endurance aerial vehicles for defence and commercial applications. The company was founded in 2019 in Israel.

Its flagship platform Z1 is claimed to achieve more than ten hours of flight time with a range exceeding 600 miles.

IonQ, a quantum computing firm, led the Series B round, which also had participation from existing backer Texas Venture Partners.

Heven AeroTech intends to allocate the proceeds to increase domestic manufacturing capacity to address rising demand and remove dependence on supply chains.

The UAS developer will also invest in the development of hydrogen generation and logistics infrastructure to enable sustained operations.

In addition, Heven AeroTech intends to advance its systems by focusing on quantum-secure communications, alternative navigation and positioning technologies for situations where GPS is unavailable, and autonomous operations powered by AI.

Heven AeroTech CEO and founder Bentzion Levinson said: “This capital will enable us to scale US manufacturing capacity, accelerate quantum-enabled capabilities across our platform, and deliver long-endurance hydrogen-powered systems at the speed and volume our national security customers demand. We’re building for the battlefield of today and tomorrow.”

The latest funding round follows Heven AeroTech’s strategic partnership with IonQ.

Heven AeroTech will use this partnership to establish a quantum-focused engineering division that will concentrate on incorporating quantum computing technology into the company’s platforms.

The new division will broaden the company’s range of products by developing solutions for positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) in operational environments where signals may be disrupted.

