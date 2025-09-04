Calidus B-250 is a light-attack aircraft of the UAE Air Force. Credit: Falcons Spotters/Shutterstock.com.

Turkish company Havelsan has established a long-term partnership with United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Calidus to build an integrated training solution for the B-250 light attack and trainer aircraft.

The agreement was signed during the IDEF 2025 event and follows an initial protocol established at the Saha Expo in 2023.

The contract will see Havelsan supply a range of training solutions to facilitate various stages of pilot training.

These include a Flight Training Device (FTD) for a virtual environment simulating real-world missions and flight conditions and a Part Task Trainers (PTT) designed for specific aircraft systems and manoeuvres.

Havelsan will also deliver a Cockpit Entry/Exit Simulator (CIES) aimed at instructing pilots on safe egress methods during emergencies, a Briefing and Debriefing Station (DBR), a tool for mission preparation and after-action reviews and a Computer-Based Training (CBT) programme that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical application.

These systems will be integrated into Calidus’s facilities within the UAE.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Havelsan general manager Dr Mehmet Akif Nacar said: “At Havelsan, we design simulation solutions not only to replicate reality but also to prepare pilots for the unexpected. This project with Calidus is a reflection of our vision to deliver integrated and reliable systems that serve people above all.”

Advanced simulators offer pilots the opportunity to improve their confidence that will lead to better decision-making abilities, learn from errors in a safe environment, and develop a complete understanding of the B-250’s features before undertaking actual flights, explained Havelsan.

Calidus managing director & CEO Dr Khalifa Murad Al Balooshi said: “Selecting Havelsan as our training partner ensures advanced, modern, and future-ready capabilities for B-250 operators. This cooperation is the foundation of a long-term strategic relationship built on trust and innovation.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up