Harmattan AI and Dassault Aviation forge strategic partnership to incorporate AI in future combat aviation systems. Credit: Dassault Aviation – I. Couturier.

Harmattan AI has raised $200m in Series B funding, led by Dassault Aviation, bringing the company’s valuation to $1.4bn.

The funding will be directed towards expanding Harmattan AI’s deployment of AI-enabled defence platforms, extending its technology into new operational areas, and increasing industrial production of its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), drone interception, and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Dassault Aviation’s involvement in this funding round forms part of a wider partnership between the two companies to accelerate the integration of controlled autonomy and AI technologies into combat aviation.

Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: “Dassault Aviation has always placed technological excellence and sovereignty at the heart of its values. This partnership with Harmattan AI reflects our commitment to integrating high-value autonomy into the next generation of combat air systems. By joining forces with a fast-moving and innovative company, we reinforce our ability to deliver the advanced capabilities required by our armed forces in the decades ahead.”

The collaboration is set to advance embedded AI functions within Dassault Aviation’s future systems such as Rafale F5 and uncrewed aerial vehicles, focusing on control of uncrewed aircraft and aligning with plans to incorporate monitored AI across Dassault’s platforms.

Harmattan AI, founded in 2024, develops autonomous defence technologies including air-defence systems, ISR and strike UAVs, EW products, and command-and-control platforms.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The company supplies its systems to several NATO members and allied countries.

In September last year, the UK Ministry of Defence awarded Harmattan AI a contract for autonomous systems under a multi-million pound programme that includes 3,000 units scheduled for near-term deployment.

Earlier that year, another NATO government selected Harmattan AI to supply small drones equipped with AI.