The partnership will expedite Hanwha Systems’ global expansion of its radar business. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock.com.

Korean defence tech company Hanwha Systems has forged a strategic alliance with Germany-based Diehl Defence to expand its radar business on a global scale.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defence Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 earlier this week.

The MoU aims at future collaboration and working together on the provision of Multi-Function Radars (MFR) for the ground-based air defence (GBAD) system.

The companies will work together technically to incorporate Hanwha Systems’ MFR into Diehl Defence’s systems.

This cooperation will involve identifying potential export markets and conducting system integration and verification with real radar equipment.

Hanwha Systems, which is known for providing multi-layered air defence solutions, has developed and supplied MFRs for key programmes such as Korea’s “final shield” against long-range artillery.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Diehl Defence provides a range of air defence systems, guided missiles, ammunition solutions, and reconnaissance and protection systems.

The company’s medium-range surface-to-air guided weapon system, IRIS-T SLM can intercept missiles, fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and drones.

According to Hanwha Systems, the weapon proved its effectiveness in the Ukraine conflict in late 2022 by achieving a near-perfect success rate.

In addition to this partnership, Hanwha Systems signed an MOU with another major European defence firm at ADEX 2025 to enhance their collaboration on combat aircraft AESA radar systems and expand into electro-optics and avionics systems.

Hanwha Systems exported the antenna of the GRIFO-EK AESA radar for light combat aircraft to Leonardo in 2024.

In September 2025, Hanwha Aerospace’s parent company Hanwha Aerospace entered into an agreement to incorporate BAE Systems’ advanced anti-jamming Global Positioning System (GPS) technology into its precision-guided Deep Strike Capability weapon system.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up