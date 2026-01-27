Officials of MDA Space and Hanwha at the signing of the MoU. Credit: MDA Space.

Hanwha Systems has signed separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with MDA Space and Telesat to explore cooperation on satellite technology and connectivity for South Korea’s sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) defence satellite constellation, K-LEO.

These agreements align with the national project focused on enhancing South Korea’s defence capabilities through secure and resilient communications and data services.

Under the MoU with MDA Space, the two companies will jointly assess the use of MDA’s AURORA software-defined digital satellites for the K-LEO programme.

Their evaluation will consider whether AURORA’s flexible architecture can meet the evolving mission demands associated with the constellation.

MDA AURORA is structured to offer operators flexibility and functionality to improve constellation performance, with a design that supports large numbers of array elements and provides multiple high-capacity spot beams that can be electronically steered.

MDA Space CEO Mike Greenley said: “We are honoured to partner with Hanwha in support of Korea’s sovereign K-LEO defence constellation. This collaboration highlights the global confidence in MDA AURORA’s secure dual-use software-defined satellite technology to deliver mission-critical flexibility, performance, and resilience for national defence networks.”

The other MoU will see Hanwha Systems and Telesat working together on next-generation sovereign satellite connectivity solutions.

This includes the development of user terminals compatible with both Telesat’s LEO network, Telesat Lightspeed, and the K-LEO constellation.

The collaboration will focus on initiatives such as support for South Korea’s LEO communications satellite project and defence user terminals capable of operating with both systems.

Hanwha Systems president and CEO Jae-il Son said: “This partnership enhances our ability to deliver secure, sovereign LEO communications for defence and maritime operations. By expanding partnerships with trusted global leaders, Hanwha Systems will continue to strengthen its position in the global market and advance its role as a key defence and space technology provider.”