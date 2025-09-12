Hanwha Systems’ Deep Strike Capability guided missile. Credit: © Hanwha Group.

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace has entered into an agreement to incorporate BAE Systems’ advanced anti-jamming Global Positioning System (GPS) technology into its precision-guided Deep Strike Capability weapon system.

The Deep Strike Capability system from Hanwha features a launch platform capable of firing a variety of rocket calibres and ranges. The system is suitable for a range of combat scenarios.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Its dual-launcher setup enables the use of multiple guided rockets from a single unit, providing significant firepower and tactical adaptability.

Hanwha showcased its proven platforms and next-generation targeting web and deep strike capabilities at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025.

The partnership will capitalise on BAE Systems’ experience in military GPS and anti-jamming technologies and countermeasures against electronic warfare (EW) threats.

Hanwha Aerospace PGM Business Group head Billy Boo-hwan Lee said: “The purpose of this cooperation with BAE Systems is to secure advanced electronic warfare protection technology to protect our guided weapon systems. Based on a technological advantage to counter electronic warfare threats, we will strengthen our position in the global market.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The newly developed guidance system from the collaboration is anticipated to equip Hanwha’s system with enhanced accuracy and dependable performance, even amidst severe EW conditions.

The collaboration is designed to align with Nato interoperability standards, potentially expanding Hanwha’s Deep Strike Capability appeal to European and allied nations’ defence markets.

BAE Systems navigation and sensor systems director Luke Bishop said: “Our collaboration with Hanwha will help give operators added versatility in the field when they need it most. That versatility combined with our highly reliable military GPS products provides users with a product they can trust will work in the most contested environments.”

In June 2025, BAE Systems and Hanwha Systems signed agreement to create a multi-sensor satellite system intended for worldwide use.

The project will draw from BAE Systems’ expertise in ultra-wide band radio frequency (RF) sensors and Hanwha Systems’ capabilities in space technology, specifically advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR), aiming to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up