Halcon and Embraer explore weapon systems integration on A-29 Super Tucano

A-29 Super Tucanos of the Brazilian Air Force. Credit: Johnson Barros / WikiCommons.

EDGE Group, via its subsidiary Halcon, is in talks with Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer to integrate its weapon systems onto the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft.

Under the strategic collaboration, Halcon will explore opportunities for the installation of its precision-guidance kits on the aircraft.

EDGE CEO and managing director Faisal Al Bannai said: “This initiative marks another milestone for EDGE as we look to partner with leading companies globally and expand the reach and use of our products and services internationally.

“Embraer’s intention to work closely alongside Halcon in the development of weapon systems for the A-29 Super Tucano reflects the confidence placed in the UAE company’s ability to deliver on what has been agreed upon, and underlines Halcon’s position as a weapons manufacturer and supplier of choice internationally.”

Halcon is part of the Missiles and Weapons cluster within EDGE. It is an advanced developer of drop-launched, unpropelled, precision-guidance kit systems.



The company’s air-to-surface kits offer guided delivery for Mk81 and Mk82 warheads and purpose-designed warheads for the Desert Sting series.

Embraer Defense and Security president and CEO Jackson Schneider said: “The A-29 Super Tucano is known worldwide by its capabilities in light-attack, training and ISR, and Embraer is glad to collaborate with the UAE-based EDGE Group in order to offer current and future A-29 operators even more operational precision and flexibility by means of the addition of Halcon weapon systems to the aircraft’s weapons portfolio.”

The A-29 Super Tucano aircraft has been selected by 15 air forces worldwide.

So far, the aircraft has achieved around 430,000 flight hours and nearly 60,000 combat hours.