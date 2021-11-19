HAL to supply two FBFMS simulators for Indian Air Force’s Jaguar aircraft

A Jaguar of 14 Squadron, Indian Air Force. Credit: SSGT Mathew Hannen, USAF, uploaded by Chanakyathegreat / WikiCommons.

The Indian Government has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of two Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators (FBFMS).

The simulators are being procured for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Jaguar aircraft.

The government signed a five-year comprehensive annual maintenance contract (CAMC) at a combined cost of $50.4m (Rs3.75bn).

The FBFMS simulators would be equipped at Indian Air Force Stations in Jamnagar and Gorakhpur, noted the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Manufactured locally, the simulators will give a further boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiative introduced by Prime minister Narendra Modi.



The initiative is aimed at locally designing, developing and manufacturing advanced technologies and systems in the defence industry.

The first FBFMS with related equipment will be commissioned at Air Force Station Jamnagar within 27 months from the contract.

Meanwhile, the second FBFMS simulator’s commissioning will take place at Gorakhpur Air Force Station. This will be completed within three years from the contract.

According to the MoD, procurement of these simulators will enhance IAF’s quality of its flying training to higher standards.

This can be achieved via pilot exposure to various incidents in the complete operating envelope, including advanced long-range weapons simulation.

Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground-attack aircraft that is currently operated by the Indian Air Force. It is expected to serve the service until 2034.