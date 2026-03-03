French-Italian SAMP-T medium-range air defence system on display at the Paris International Air Show. Credit: Spech/Shutterstock.com.

Gulf countries have reportedly requested advanced air defence and anti-drone systems from Italy, amid heightened regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) began Operation Epic Fury on 28 February, with the US and Israel conducting strikes targeting the Iranian security apparatus.

Reuters, citing Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, reported that the request includes SAMP/T batteries, also known as MAMBA, which are jointly developed by France and Italy.

SAMP/T incorporates Aster 30 missiles alongside the Arabel multirole radar, with design features intended to maintain performance under various forms of interference and electromagnetic jamming.

These systems protect personnel and critical sites against aerial threats, including cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.

According to Reuters, it is the only system manufactured in Europe that can intercept ballistic missiles.

Italy has already supplied SAMP/T units to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, raising questions about further capacity for export to Gulf states.

“It is a very delicate issue, considering that these capabilities are already heavily strained and limited in light of European needs and the support provided so far to Ukraine,” Crosetto explained during a parliamentary session.

Recent attacks involving missiles and drones attributed to Iran have targeted several GCC states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The GCC Ministerial Council convened an extraordinary meeting by videoconference on 1 March 2026 to address recent incidents dating from 28 February 2026.

The Council examined damage inflicted on civilian facilities, service locations, and residential areas during these attacks, noting threats to public safety and disruption among local populations.

According to official statements from the Council, GCC members “reserve their legal right” to respond in line with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which permits self-defence in cases of aggression.

The Ministerial Council confirmed its intention to take “all necessary measures” to defend national security and sovereignty across member states.

The Italian Defence Minister recently met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, to discuss the current security situation, potential developments, and initiatives including those led by Italy to “support the defence” of Kuwait.