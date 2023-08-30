Airbus’ 27 H125 helicopters will support the Brazilian Air Force and Navy. Credit: ©Força Aérea Brasileira/Airbus.

According to GlobalData’s job analytics the macroeconomic outlook for Brazil is a dominating theme in the aerospace and defence job sector – it has risen at a 56% growth rate during the last four months.

The growth of this theme also coincides with the increased activity of EDGE Group, a United Arab Emirates-based defence conglomerate, in Brazil in the same period.

Notably, the Foreign Direct Investment theme – which has grown by 37% – compliments the growing amount the Group has invested in Brazil’s growing defence industrial base.

Graph depicting job themes since 1 May 2023. Credit: GlobalData Aerospace, Defence and Security Intelligence Centre.

EDGE Group’s activity in Brazil

Recently, on 28 August, EDGE strengthened its ties with the Sao Paulo state government as a way of “paving the way for significant growth.”

The Group met with government officials – all of whom pledged their support for EDGE’s plans to grow in the region through partnership, knowledge exchange, Research & Development, co-operation, and the co-development of advanced solutions across the aerospace, smart weapons, unmanned and autonomous platforms, and naval domains.

Lucas Ferraz International Affairs Secretary of the Sao Paulo state government explained the enormity of EDGE’s investment in this region alone: “The sheer pace of advancement, particularly here in the state of Sao Paulo, has enabled us to become the continent’s leading centre of aerospace manufacturing.”

Only four days before this, the Group formed a strategic agreement with the Department of Aerospace, Science and Technology in the Air Force of Brazil. The partnership will explore opportunities to jointly develop projects in the air and space, smart weapons, and unmanned and autonomous platform domains, as well as other areas.

Each week, Army Airforce and Naval Technology journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors