GomSpace will develop SIGINT tools for European SPIDER2 satellite project. Credit: GomSpace Group AB.

GomSpace has announced its selection as a consortium partner in SPIDER2, a significant space-based intelligence project funded under the European Defence Fund (EDF).

The company will receive €1.7m ($1.8m) to contribute to the development of a future European satellite constellation designed to enhance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities across the continent.

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The SPIDER2 initiative, one of the largest space and defence programmes backed by the EDF, brings together over 40 organisations from the European space, defence and technology sectors.

The project is coordinated by Airbus Defence and Space SAS, with participation from a range of major industry players and research institutions.

GomSpace, which did not participate in the programme’s initial feasibility phase, joins the expanded consortium in this second stage.

The company’s Advanced Missions Business Unit will lead its involvement.

According to the firm, its primary contribution will focus on developing small satellite systems equipped with advanced mission solutions for the constellation’s signals intelligence (SIGINT) functions.

Within SPIDER2’s 30-month development cycle, scheduled to conclude in mid-2029, GomSpace is tasked with creating onboard SIGINT algorithms, delivering ground processing solutions, and evaluating how small satellites could complement larger established ISR systems within the proposed European architecture.

The company stated that this work will directly support Europe’s strategic aim of building sovereign space intelligence capacity while fostering industrial collaboration and defence innovation.

GomSpace advanced mission business unit vice president Edgar Milic said: “The future of defence and security increasingly depends on resilient, responsive and cost-efficient space assets.

“Our participation in SPIDER2 demonstrates GomSpace’s growing role in advanced European security programmes and validates our expert status in small-satellite technologies for mission-critical applications.”

SPIDER2 follows an earlier SPIDER feasibility study and seeks to create a responsive European space-based ISR architecture offering more frequent satellite revisits, lower latency, and improved support for defence operations.

The programme responds to Europe’s growing demand for sovereign space intelligence and supports the European Defence Fund’s aims of advancing defence innovation and industrial cooperation across the continent.

GomSpace says its engagement in the consortium will not only expand its SIGINT and small satellite mission credentials, but could facilitate further opportunities in future European space-based ISR initiatives.