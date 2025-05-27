GMV will make technological contribute to four of the six projects under EDF. Credit: GMV Innovating Solutions S.L.

Technology company GMV has been selected to participate in six 2024 European Defence Fund (EDF) projects, reinforce its role in advancing vital competencies that support Europe’s security and self-reliance in technology.

Of the six projects, GMV will spearhead two, namely PRECISE and MYRIAD. This positions the company as the foremost European entity in terms of leading project count in this particular round of EDF financing.

Coordinated by GMV, the PRECISE project is designed to support European armed forces in reducing the impact of military operations on civilian infrastructure. The project aims to develop an advanced tool for planning in complex operational environments.

MYRIAD focuses on technological solutions that combine satellite imagery with optical and radar data.

This project is expected to enhance strategic surveillance and support decision-making processes in defence contexts.

GMV will also make technological contribute to four other projects.

These include CITADEL Range, aimed at strengthening Europe’s cyber defence through realistic training environments; FASETT2, a study on the Future Mid-Size Tactical Cargo aircraft; NINJA2, which will develop a modular intelligent ammunition system operable in GNSS-denied settings; and iMUGS2, which is working on autonomous and swarming capabilities for unmanned systems.

The company has participated in 42 projects under the European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) and EDF, acting as project leader in five of them.

The EDF encourages EU Member States to collaborate on the joint development of innovative technologies and capabilities.

The 2024 call for proposals will fund 62 new projects with an investment of nearly €1bn, contributing to the EU’s total investment of over €4bn in collaborative defence since the programme’s inception in 2021.

These initiatives align with shared strategic priorities, aiming to bolster Europe’s readiness to meet current and future security challenges.

Earlier in 2025, GMV was selected by the Spanish Air and Space Force to deliver an orbital mechanics simulator for advanced space surveillance, command, and control training.

GMV is also tasked with providing maintenance services and user training.