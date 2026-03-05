LONDON, 05 March 2026 – GlobalData Plc, the trusted intelligence platform and parent company of Airforce Technology, today moves from AIM to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The move reflects the scale and maturity achieved through GlobalData’s long-term strategy: building a single connected intelligence platform through sustained investment, a unified operating model, and targeted acquisitions.

GlobalData operates an intelligence and productivity platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change. By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI, GlobalData helps organisations see what’s coming, move faster and lead with confidence. Its solutions are used by over 5,000 organisations globally, supporting strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth.

The primary driver: a multi-phase build, strengthened by targeted acquisitions

Since 2008, GlobalData has progressed through a four-phase development journey combining organic innovation with focused M&A:

Foundations (2008–2016): Built a high-quality portfolio through pinpoint acquisitions of proven information services assets across major verticals including Life Sciences, TMT, and Consumer, establishing deep domain expertise, proprietary datasets, and durable customer relationships. In 2016, Progressive Digital Media Group Plc completed the reverse acquisition of GlobalData, rebranded as GlobalData Plc, and Mike Danson became CEO, creating the platform-led business we know today.

One Brand & One Platform (2016–2019): Unified the business and further acquisitions under one brand, one platform, and one operating model, integrating products onto singles intelligence platform powered by a single AI engine to unlock scale, speed and cross-portfolio value.

Growth Optimisation Plan (2020–2023): Shifted from integration to acceleration by scaling AI deployment, launching new AI-powered data assets and predictive models, expanding workflow tools, and building Direct Data Services to serve enterprise-wide intelligence needs.

Growth Transformation Plan (2024–2026): Entered a new phase of investment and momentum, catalysed by Inflexion Private Equity’s acquisition of a 40% minority stake in GlobalData’s Healthcare business, providing strategic backing and financial flexibility. Additional integrations also expanded the company’s intelligence coverage across alternative data, financial services expertise, consumer goods innovations, and cross-sector consumer trends, further expanding the platform’s data depth, decision workflows, and AI-powered capabilities.

The move to the Main Market reflects the scale and maturity achieved through this long-term platform strategy, uniting multiple specialist assets into a cohesive, enterprise-grade intelligence offering that replaces traditional siloes with coordinated, timely intelligence delivered directly into customer workflows.

AI acceleration over the past year: turning platform scale into productivity

Following the platform build and integration milestones, GlobalData reflects on a landmark year of AI-driven product development, accelerating its transformation into a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

“Our focus this year was practical impact,” said Jonathan Hardinges, GlobalData’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Building on 10 years of foundational AI and platform investments, we’re now using AI to remove friction from how intelligence is discovered and used, so our clients can spend less time searching and more time making the decisions that matter.”

Key AI enhancements and milestones over the past 12 months include:

Empowering internal teams with trusted AI tools, including a proprietary AI capability delivering 36% time savings in complex data sourcing, to augment internal expertise while maintaining human validation throughout.

AI Hub scaled across the customer base: released in beta to all customers and now embedded across the platform. Approximately 90% of subscription contracts relate to an AI Hub-enabled product, and active AI Hub users are up 3x year-on-year.

Clients cite AI Hub’s exclusive use of GlobalData’s proprietary data and verified content as a key reason they use the tool versus public AI systems. One customer noted: “I have significantly higher trust in GlobalData since the data the AI is using is much more curated compared to open the whole internet.”

AI-enabled workflow solutions: GlobalData introduced AI-enabled solutions built around real enterprise workflows across sales, strategy, innovation, and more. Sales Intelligence, later recognised as Data Solution of the Year for Sales at the Data Breakthrough Awards 2025, was launched as an AI-powered and expert-curated solution to support B2B sales activities and effectiveness in real-time.

Agentic architecture and Digital Workers: introduced agentic capabilities within workflow solutions, including “Sam,” the AI Sales Analyst, enabling data-rich account planning in a fraction of the usual time. AI Hub was also upgraded with “Ava,” the AI Research Analyst – capable of understanding complex research questions, planning and executing multi-step workflows, and using uploaded files for greater personalisation and context-grounding.

Delivering the future of intelligence

As GlobalData moves to the Main Market, it remains focused on its mission to turn data into foresight, questions into answers and decisions into results, transforming uncertainty into opportunity for the world’s most successful organisations.

Hardinges concludes: “Our move from AIM to the Main Market marks an important milestone in GlobalData’s evolution and reflects the scale and maturity of the business we have built. Over the past 18 years, we have created a differentiated B2B intelligence platform powered by proprietary data, deep human expertise, and purpose-built AI.

This progression underscores the strength of our platform and our vision to deliver the intelligence that transforms uncertainty into opportunity for the world’s most successful organisations. We see the Main Market not as a destination, but as a foundation for our next phase of growth.”

