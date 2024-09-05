The Puma Tracked armoured infantry fighting vehicle (AIFV) production rates have grown significantly. Credit: © KNDS.

GlobalData’s latest analysis of the aerospace, defence, and security sectors, delivered 2 September in a live-streamed event, reveals significant growth opportunities driven by heightened global tensions. Key players, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Rheinmetall, are seeing increased demand for advanced defence technologies and military hardware.

Looking ahead, GlobalData expects further growth in the defence sector as countries continue to invest in advanced technologies. Emerging areas like space systems, cybersecurity, and unmanned technologies will likely drive future defence trends globally.

Rheinmetall has been a standout performer, with a planned production of 700,000 artillery shells in 2024, a tenfold increase from 2022. The company is benefiting from increased defence spending in Europe, particularly in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has fuelled demand for artillery, military vehicles, and unmanned systems across Europe. GlobalData notes that Rheinmetall, in particular, has seen significant growth in sales of Puma and Boxer vehicles, with sales up by 28%.

The company’s production of Puma infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) is particularly noteworthy. These vehicles have been essential in replacing older Marder IFVs that were donated to Ukraine, further enhancing Rheinmetall’s reputation in military vehicle manufacturing.

Rheinmetall’s electronics and air defence systems have also seen significant growth. SkyRanger 30, a mobile air defence system, is increasingly being recognised as an effective countermeasure against unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats, particularly in Ukraine.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Lockheed Martin’s performance in Q2 2024 also showed strong growth, with sales reaching $18.1bn, up 9% from the previous year. Demand for the F-35 fighter jet and GMLRS missiles is driving revenue, particularly in the aeronautics and missile segments.

Northrop Grumman experienced solid growth in Q2 2024, with sales increasing by 7% to $10.2bn. The company’s diverse product portfolio, including the MQ-4C Triton UAV, has seen increased demand, reflecting growing investment in unmanned systems.

Boeing continues to face challenges, with a 15% decrease in revenue compared to Q2 2023. Ongoing issues with the KC-46 tanker and the T-7 trainer jet have negatively impacted the company’s financial performance, despite continued demand for its commercial aircraft.

RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, posted strong sales growth, with revenues rising 8% to $19.7bn. Major contracts for Patriot missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles are driving growth, while the company continues to invest in advanced missile defence systems and cybersecurity solutions.

Cybersecurity remains a major area of focus for defence companies. GlobalData’s analysis highlights increased investment in IT systems and digital security, as hybrid warfare and cyberattacks become increasingly prevalent in modern defence strategies.

Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin are both investing in space defence technologies, recognising the growing importance of space systems in modern warfare. Rheinmetall is also entering the space domain, signalling its ambition to expand into new areas of defence technology.

According to GlobalData, the integration of unmanned systems into military operations is a key trend. Companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are prioritising innovation in this area, focusing on UAVs, loitering munitions, and autonomous systems.

Rheinmetall’s expansion into the US market is another critical development. The company is positioning itself to win contracts for the U.S. Army’s XM30 vehicle program and the Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program, both of which represent significant growth opportunities.

GlobalData’s analysis indicates that despite challenges, companies like Boeing and RTX remain central to Western defence capabilities. Boeing, in particular, continues to face scrutiny over safety concerns, but remains vital in both aerospace and defence sectors.

Defense companies are also focusing on supply chain consolidation and production expansion. Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, for example, have ramped up hiring in engineering and manufacturing roles, reflecting their emphasis on scaling production to meet rising demand.

The European defence market is experiencing rapid growth, particularly as Nato member states, including Finland and Sweden, increase defence spending. Rheinmetall, with its artillery and vehicle production, is well-positioned to benefit from this trend, according to GlobalData.