GKN Aerospace will develop and demonstrate the UAV within 18 months. Credit: © GKN Aerospace.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has contracted GKN Aerospace to develop and demonstrate a clean sheet uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) within 18 months.

Valued at approximately £12m ($15.8m), the contract includes the UAV demonstrator and a dedicated turbojet engine.

The project seeks to assess new low-cost UAV capabilities for the Swedish Armed Forces and Air Force.

The planned UAV will serve as a flexible platform designed for adaptation across various mission types.

The Swedish Armed Forces will determine final capability requirements to ensure the system aligns with their operational demands.

The scope of the contract covers ground demonstrations of turbojet engine performance, fuselage integration, and onboard systems configured for specific missions.

These activities will conclude with flight demonstrations to assess the overall effectiveness of the system.

The project will integrate GKN Aerospace’s structures and propulsion technologies from Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK, with a focus on enhancing system-level functionality in uncrewed aviation.

Most programme leadership and engine development activities will be based in Sweden, while airframe development will occur in the Netherlands.

GKN Aerospace government solutions senior vice president Stefan Oscarsson said: “This programme is a great example of how we can work closely with the FMV to rapidly explore new capabilities that are both innovative and cost-effective. It reflects our shared commitment to strengthening Sweden’s defence readiness and technological edge and builds on decades of trusted collaboration.”

This strategic effort extends GKN Aerospace’s established collaboration with FMV and the Swedish Air Force and strengthens its position as the licenced original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the RM12 engine used in the Saab Gripen fighter aircraft.

In 2023, GKN Aerospace, FMV, and Saab secured a £2m contract for upgrades to RM12 engines used in JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft.

