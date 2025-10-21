Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and White & Case have emerged as the foremost legal advisers for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Middle East & African (MEA) region for the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2025 in terms of value and volume, respectively.

According to the data from financial deals database of GlobalData, a data and analytics firm, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher secured the top spot by value, having advised on deals amounting to $57.2bn.

On the other hand, White & Case claimed the leading position by volume, participating in a total of 14 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “White & Case was the only adviser to hit double-digit deal volume during Q1-Q3 2025. Apart from leading by volume, it also occupied the fifth position by value during the review period.

“Meanwhile, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, despite advising on relatively fewer number of deals, managed to top the chart by value. It is noteworthy that two of the four deals advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher during Q1-Q3 2025 were billion-dollar deals that also included a mega deal valued more than $50bn. Involvement in these big-ticket deals helped it occupy the top spot by value.”

Kirkland & Ellis was the runner-up in the value category, providing counsel on deals worth $55.8bn. It was followed by Latham & Watkins with $27.9bn, Meitar Law Offices with $27.6bn, and White & Case with $6.5bn.

In the volume category, Dentons took the second spot, having advised on eight deals. Although Baker McKenzie too advised on eight deals, it took the third spot because of lower deal value.

Latham & Watkins advised on six deals, while DLA Piper rounded out the list with five deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions of deals from leading advisers.

