Water salute of Ghana Air Force’s H175 helicopter. Credit: © Ghana Air Force.

The Ghana Air Force has received a newly acquired Airbus H175 helicopter, which arrived in Accra from France on 5 March 2026 after completing technical acceptance procedures with Airbus Helicopters.

At the Air Force Base in Accra, the aircraft received a water cannon salute on arrival. The ceremony is used in military and civil aviation to mark the arrival of a new aircraft at an airport or its entry into a fleet.

Before operational deployment, the helicopter will undergo post-delivery procedures in accordance with Ghana Air Force processes, including technical inspections, documentation verification, ground and functional checks, configuration assessments, and formal induction into the operational inventory.

In addition, aircrew conversion training, engineering familiarisation, and integration into command and maintenance structures will also take place.

The delivery forms part of an aircraft procurement programme approved by Parliament. The programme includes one H160 and three H175 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters, as well as a Falcon 6X long-range aircraft from Dassault Aviation.

The Ghana Air Force said the procurement programme is intended to address the “operational limitations” of its ageing fleet and improve mission readiness and operational flexibility.

The Air Force said the helicopter’s avionics, range and payload are designed to improve endurance, flexibility and response capacity in security operations.

Airbus Helicopters received a contract from Ghana’s Ministry of Defence in January 2026 for two H175Ms, one ACH175 and one ACH160.

The H175, which entered into service in 2015, is part of the super-medium class and is designed for long-range missions. Airbus states that it can cruise at 155 knots while carrying a large payload, with a standard fuel tank capacity of more than two tonnes.

Powered by two PT6C 67E versions of Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PT6 turboshaft engines, the aircraft supports performance during take-off and landing, rig approach, hovering and hoisting, including in one engine inoperative scenarios.

Airbus H175 is designed to support operations including search and rescue, medical evacuation, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, maritime surveillance, and troop and logistics transport.