The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBW) has selected Elbit Systems for airborne electronic warfare (EW) self-protection systems.

Under the deal, Elbit will support the preliminary design of airborne EW systems for the CH‑53 GS/GE Sea Stallion transport helicopters.

The new capability is part of a wider modernisation programme being led by Airbus Helicopters. BAAINBw aims to extend the operational life of the helicopter fleet until 2030 and beyond.

In 2016, Esterline CMC Electronics (CMC) was chosen to deliver its CMA-9000 flight management system (FMS) and the MFD-3068 multi-function display for the programme.

In 2017, Airbus Helicopters secured an order to upgrade 26 German CH-53 helicopters.



The system will include Elbit Systems’ unified, digital Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) and EW Controllers (EWC).

The digital RWR and EWC systems are capable of quickly and accurately detecting enemy threats. They work even in dense EW environment.

With the help of these systems, aircrew will be provided with a reliable, timely warning.

Flight data recording is available for pilot debriefing and training. The digital systems RWR and EWC also support smooth emitter libraries update.

The operational effectiveness of the system is improved with their low size, weight, low life cycle costs and power.

In February 2020, Elbit Systems won a contract for the supply of Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to be delivered to undisclosed customers in Asia- Pacific regions.

The Sikorsky CH-53 Super Stallion heavy-lift helicopter and its variants are also used by the US Marine Corps, Israel and Japan.