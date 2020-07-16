Geospark Analytics wins USAF contract for Cloud-based platform

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Geospark Analytics has secured a Special Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the US Air Force (USAF) AFWERX for the Hyperion Cloud-based platform.

Under the contract, Geospark Analytics will deliver the Hyperion mobile application with collaborated capabilities to the USAF.

The application will allow personnel to share threat information and analysis between USAF flight crews and airforce intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and operational support (OS) units.

With its enhanced capabilities, the application also supports the company’s commercial operations, travel security clients and forces performing logistics and supply chain resiliency planning.

Previously, Geospark Analytics was awarded three other SBIR for its Hyperion cloud-based platform that offers situational awareness and an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven forecast of political, economic, and social risk across the globe to analysts and operators.



The company has also partnered with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to develop innovative technologies with advanced analytics and evolve the future of military intelligence and operations.

Geospark Analytics chief technology officer Chad Dalton said: “We are excited to once again be partnering with the airforce under the SBIR programme to put the power of the Hyperion platform into the pockets of flight crews.

“We understand the importance of being proactive, not reactive, in your risk planning no matter where you are in the world. I couldn’t be prouder of our mobile platform development team on meeting this important product milestone that helps keep our warfighters safer.”

