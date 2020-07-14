AI.Reverie wins contract to improve navigation capabilities for USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

AI.Reverie has secured Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from AFWERX for the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the $1.5m contract, AI.Reverie will build artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and improve navigation capabilities supporting the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base (AFB).

The company will use synthetic data to train and improve the accuracy of vision algorithms for navigation through its Rapid Capabilities office.

Synthetic data or computer-generated images are economical and can be generated faster than hand-labelled photos, solving the limitations associated with real data.

The advanced technology creates vision algorithms needed to save lives during operations.



Phase 2 SBIR contract awarded to AI.Reverie follows its co-publication with the IQT Lab CosmiQ Works that highlighted the value of synthetic data to train computer vision algorithms.

Furthermore, the research partners released RarePlanes for academic and commercial use with open dataset of real and synthetic overhead imagery.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

USAF Major Anthony Bunker said: “As the world has gotten smaller, the ability to navigate based on visual terrain features has become an ever-increasing challenge.

“Computer vision algorithms can be trained to recognise these world-wide terrain features by ingesting large amounts of diverse data.

“We are excited to collaborate with AI.Reverie to improve navigation capabilities given the company’s ability to generate fully annotated data at scale with its synthetic data platform.”

In May this year, AI.Reverie and Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) secured AFWERX SBIR Phase I contract from the USAF. The contract was for enhancing computer vision models for the US Department of Defense (DoD).