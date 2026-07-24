A Leonardo AW149 helicopter. Credit: Andrey Vyrodov/Shutterstock.com.

GE Aerospace has selected StandardAero to conduct assembly, maintenance, and overhaul operations for its CT7-2E1 engines, which will power the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) new fleet of Leonardo AW149 helicopters.

The engines will be delivered as part of the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, with initial aircraft to be delivered from 2030.

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StandardAero will build, maintain, and repair the engines set for 23 AW149 helicopters at its Gosport facility in the UK.

The programme includes a total of 46 CT7-2E1 engines, plus additional spares, parts provisioning, and in-service support.

Financial details have not been released.

The NMH award builds on StandardAero’s longstanding involvement in UK military helicopter support.

The company has provided maintenance for the T700 and CT7 engine families since 1986 and currently delivers depot-level services across several UK defence platforms.

At its Gosport site, StandardAero is also responsible for airframe work on the Royal Air Force’s Chinook helicopters, in addition to providing technical support, materials, and logistics for the T700-GE-T701D engines powering the Apache AH-64E fleet under a separate contract awarded in May 2026.

The new contract is expected to help sustain employment at StandardAero’s Gosport site, located in the Gosport constituency represented by MP Dame Caroline Dinenage.

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage said: “This agreement supports the highly skilled workforce at the StandardAero Gosport site, while supporting the country’s Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy.

“It’s a vote of confidence in the men and women here who have supported our armed forces for generations, and in Gosport’s continued role at the heart of the UK’s defence industrial base.”