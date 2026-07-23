(Left to right): Magellan Aerospace’s Haydn Martin and Paul Ferraro of GE Aerospace signing the MoU. Credit: General Electric Company.

GE Aerospace has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magellan Aerospace for the sustainment of the F414-GE-39E engine, which powers the Saab JAS 39 Gripen E fighter.

The MoU, signed at the ongoing Farnborough Air Show, is contingent on the Government of Canada selecting the fighter for its future Royal Canadian Air Force fleet.

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It follows recent media coverage indicating that the federal government is considering increasing the size of the military’s fighter fleet beyond the initially planned 88 aircraft.

Citing industry and government sources, CBC News reported that discussions are ongoing regarding the potential acquisition of a larger, mixed fleet incorporating both Lockheed Martin F-35s and Canadian-built Saab Gripen E fighters.

If the acquisition proceeds, GE Aerospace would provide technical training and formally license Magellan as a Canadian centre of excellence for F414 engine sustainment.

Under the terms set out in the MoU, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) work for the F414 engines would be based at Magellan’s facility in Mississauga, Ontario.

GE Aerospace stated this would support operational readiness and the long-term performance of the RCAF’s F414 fleet, while developing and retaining technical expertise and specialised infrastructure within Canada.

GE Aerospace Defense Engines and Services vice president Paul Ferraro said: “Today’s MOU signing builds on a six-decade relationship between GE Aerospace and Magellan that spans both military and commercial engines and will ensure the Royal Canadian Air Force has access to engine sustainment services in country to ensure readiness of the F414 engines.”

The F414 engine has been supplied to eight countries, with more than 1,600 units delivered globally.

According to GE Aerospace, the engine features rapid throttle response and is not subject to throttle restrictions. Its six-module design is intended to simplify maintenance and reduce life-cycle costs.

The company also states that, with on-condition maintenance and no scheduled overhauls required, the F414 is designed to support ongoing engine availability.

The MoU follows a recent agreement between Saab and Canadian training provider CAE to cooperate on advanced training, simulation, and mission support for the Gripen in Canada.