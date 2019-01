GE Aviation has been awarded a project task assignment by the US Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) for the teaming-enabled architectures for manned-unmanned systems (TEAMS) prototype programme.

The project is part of the Base Vertical Lift Consortium Project Agreement, which is aimed at establishing a long-term mechanism to facilitate teaming, networking, planning, and technology development in the aviation industry.

TEAMS is part of the AFRL’s flexible, assured manned-unmanned systems (FAMUS) programme and involves architectural modelling and prototyping.



The objective of the FAMUS programme is to lay a technical foundation for an operational reality that allows a heterogeneous, multi-man, multi-machine team-of-teams to conduct a range of missions.

“GE’s experience and investments will enhance the AFRL’s objectives of developing open, flexible, and scalable solutions for tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles.”

GE Aviation advanced and special programmes director John Kormash said: “The TEAMS programme is a tremendous opportunity for GE to work closely with AFRL and our industry partners to prototype architectures that will enable the next-generation of manned-unmanned teaming capabilities.

“GE’s experience and investments in the areas of architecture, modelling, simulation, and system instantiations will enhance the AFRL’s objectives of developing open, flexible, and scalable solutions for tomorrow’s autonomous vehicles.”

The concept of prototyping an iterative, architecture-centric, and model-based approach under TEAMS is part of FAMUS’ aim to define the architectures, processes, methods, and tools necessary to facilitate the affordable transition of complex manned-unmanned teaming technologies.

Other members of the prototype project include Modern Technology Solutions (MTSI), Scientific Systems Company (SSCI), Dependable Computing, and GE Global Research Center (GRC).

GE Aviation will execute the contract at its Grand Rapids, Michigan, US, Avionics site and team member locations over 24 months.