X-BAT is Shield AI’s AI-piloted VTOL fighter jet. Credit: Shield AI via LinkedIn.

GE Aerospace will supply propulsion and testing support for Shield AI’s X-BAT programme, following a new collaboration agreement between the two companies.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the parties, the F110-GE-129 engine, which incorporates the Axisymmetric Vectoring Exhaust Nozzle (AVEN), has been selected to power the X-BAT vehicle.

Shield AI introduced X-BAT, an AI-piloted, vertical take-off and landing fighter jet, last month in Washington, DC.

The aircraft operates autonomously using Shield AI’s Hivemind software, which is intended to maintain functionality in environments with limited or no communications.

According to Shield AI, Hivemind allows X-BAT to enter contested airspace, coordinate with piloted aircraft, and perform missions independently or as part of a team without continuous external input.

GE Aerospace defence and systems president and CEO Amy Gowder said: “We’re excited to pair GE Aerospace’s proven experience in developing and scaling propulsion systems with Shield AI’s vehicle development to move faster from concept to capability.”

GE Aerospace’s F110 engine has accumulated more than 11 million flight hours and recently marked four decades of ongoing production and development.

The AVEN nozzle selected for X-BAT provides thrust vectoring for vertical operations and is said to improve manoeuvrability during horizontal flight.

The combination of GE Aerospace’s experience in propulsion technologies with Shield AI’s autonomous systems is expected to expedite the development and readiness for future uncrewed applications.

Shield AI aircraft engineering senior vice president Armor Harris said: “GE Aerospace’s F110 engine is one of the most successful and reliable fighter engines in history and has the operability characteristics that X-BAT’s VTOL design demands. GE Aerospace has been a great partner, and we are excited by the potential of our combined team.”

In March 2025, Shield AI partnered with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to develop AI pilots that support the latter’s crewed-uncrewed teaming initiatives, using Shield AI’s Hivemind Enterprise autonomy software in the process.

