The new agreement was signed at the World Defense Show in Riyadh. Credit: © General Electric Company.

GE Aerospace has signed three new agreements with the Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) to deliver material supply, maintenance, and overhaul services for the Royal Saudi Air Force’s (RSAF) F110 engine fleet.

The latest deals, formalised at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, introduce an expanded phase of support targeting both the RSAF and other F110-129 engine users across the region.

Under the new arrangements, GE Aerospace will deliver ENSIP Kits (F110-129 parts) to MEPC, enabling in-country overhaul of the RSAF’s F110-129 engines.

A separate repair and overhaul agreement will expand service provision for the RSAF’s fleet, while a third agreement extends repair and overhaul capabilities to additional regional F110 engine operators.

These agreements mark Phase 3 of an ongoing initiative, following previous phases where GE Aerospace supplied repair and overhaul services to MEPC.

The current phase aims to ensure stable supply chains and comprehensive support for the RSAF F110 Engine Structural Integrity Program (ENSIP).

MEPC managing director Mohammed Alnawkhani said: “These agreements represent the next phase of our strategic partnership with GE Aerospace and a major step forward in enhancing readiness for the RSAF F110 fleet.

“Together, we are expanding in-Kingdom F110-129 sustainment capabilities, ensuring long-term material availability, and delivering the high standards of safety and performance required by our customers in the Kingdom and across the region.”

GE Aerospace and MEPC have collaborated for more than a decade, having previously established F110-129 and T700 engine repair and overhaul capacity at MEPC.

GE Aerospace has partnered with Saudi companies for over 40 years on technology development, workforce training, and capability building in alignment with Vision 2030 objectives.

The company also powers Saudi Arabia’s four largest commercial airlines and supports what it describes as the largest F110 fleet outside the US.

GE Aerospace Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, Defense & Systems vice president Salim Mousallam said: “Our enduring partnership with MEPC is a testament to our shared vision of enhancing in-country capabilities and ensuring peak operational readiness through maximised availability for our customers.”