A United States Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft. Credit: BlueBarronPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

GE Aerospace has secured its first digitally enabled TrueChoice Defense contract for the J85 engine, which powers the US Air Force’s (USAF) primary training aircraft, the T-38.

The contract, awarded by the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), is expected to “increase readiness” of the J85 engine, GE Aerospace said.

As part of the agreement, the company will provide fleet management and supply optimisation services to assist with the Air Force’s training mission.

The initial term of the contract is seven months, followed by an option for a further four years and five months.

GE Aerospace will use a platform that applies AI and advanced data analytics to consolidate information from the Air Force, DLA, and GE Aerospace.

The system will predict the need for parts, identify any supply chain constraints, and deliver a consolidated overview to enable more rapid decisions on engine sustainment.

GE Aerospace Defense & Systems customer support and sustainment general manager Asha Belarski said: “This contract directly supports increased readiness for the J85 engine and the US Air Force’s primary training fleet.

“By integrating data across the enterprise and applying AI to predict demand and identify constraints earlier, we are helping the Air Force keep more aircraft available to ensure our airmen get the training required to execute on their mission.”

The new deal builds on an earlier test programme that merged data from several organisations managing over 6,000 individual J85 engine parts. That trial demonstrated that using advanced analytics can improve supply chain visibility, reduce delays, and promote more proactive sustainment decisions.

As part of this contract, GE Aerospace is partnering with Palantir to bring together aerospace engineering knowledge, data integration, and AI expertise.

The joint effort targets supply chain challenges, aims to improve availability of parts, and seeks to support quicker, well-informed decisions throughout the J85 sustainment ecosystem.

The J85 engine was first produced in 1954 and is projected to power US military aircraft until at least 2040.

In 2020, GE Aviation received a $394m contract from the DLA to deliver J85 engine supplies for the USAF and Navy.