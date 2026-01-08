GDIT will offer advanced wired and wireless network technologies across Indo-Pacific bases. Credit: © General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., a General Dynamics Company.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has secured the first task order under the US Air Force’s (USAF) Base Infrastructure Modernisation (BIM) indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The USAF awarded the $131m worth order to the General Dynamics (GD) business unit in July 2025, which includes a one-year base and four additional option years.

The BIM IDIQ contract has a ceiling value of $8.75bn.

GDIT will implement advanced wired and wireless technologies at military installations throughout the Pacific region as part of this agreement.

The BIM programme aims to establish a consistent, secure network environment across all US Air and Space Force bases worldwide.

The scheduled technology upgrades are intended to support connectivity, cybersecurity, interoperability, and data readiness for both commanders and service personnel.

GDIT defence senior vice president Brian Sheridan said: “Our national security depends on the ability to connect, share information and act without delay. We look forward to delivering a next-generation network infrastructure to our Pacific forces so they can communicate, operate and respond with speed and precision in the battlefield.”

GDIT has previously provided the US Air Force with services in areas such as cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT modernisation, and digital engineering for over five decades.

These contributions have supported operational agility and information sharing for both Airmen and Guardians.

In addition to the BIM initiative, GDIT received an enterprise IT modernisation contract from the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) in September last year.

The $1.5bn contract runs for a one-year base period with six possible option years.

Under this agreement, GDIT will use its digital engineering expertise to reduce expenses, improve efficiency, and strengthen cooperation among mission partners.