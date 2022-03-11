Canada’s Gastops secures investment from Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Gastops will conduct the multi-year R&D in collaboration with Pratt & Whitney. In picture, Pratt & Whitney headquarters in East Hartford, Connecticut. Credit: DanielPenfield/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Canada-headquartered company Gastops has secured an undisclosed investment from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a business segment of US defence and aerospace conglomerate Raytheon Technologies.

The investment was made under Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) programme to support research and development (R&D) of critical equipment intelligence solutions for commercial and military aircraft engines.

Gastops will conduct the multi-year R&D in collaboration with another Raytheon Technologies business Pratt & Whitney.

Notably, Gastops has been working with Pratt & Whitney to deliver advanced diagnostics and engine monitoring solutions with MetalSCAN online Oil Debris Monitors (ODM) after the launch of the F119 engine, which is used to power the F-22 Raptor jet.

The new funding will be used to develop an advanced version of MetalSCAN ODM.

Gastops MetalSCAN product manager Adam Oszmian said: “We are eager to continue our partnership and to advance oil debris monitoring of critical oil wetted components.

“This investment in ODM will result in a significant improvement in prognostic health monitoring that will enable maintenance planning, as well as reduce the through-life maintenance costs of an engine, gearbox or transmission.”

The R&D collaboration will also work in advancing Gastops’ ChipCHECK product line for portable debris analysis.

The technology, which helps in reducing engine maintenance turnaround time, will be evaluated for potential inclusion in Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance programmes.

Gastops president and CEO Shaun Horning said: “Through our successful support of multiple commercial and military engine programs with our MetalSCAN technology, we will be expanding our current product offering with Pratt & Whitney to include our at-line quantitative debris analysis offering, ChipCHECK.

“All projects will be completed over the next four years and will result in the expansion of our engineering and research technical teams. This ITB programme represents a great opportunity for us to advance our technology and contribute to the future of the aerospace market.”

Recently, Pratt & Whitney announced securing an order to supply its PW206B3 engines for Spanish Airbus H135 twin-engine helicopters.