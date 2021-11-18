GAL and AMMROC sign DLM service contract for UAE AFAD customers

A UAEAF Mirage 2000 fighter. Credit: Staff Sgt Aaron Allmon, USAF / WikiCommons.

Integrated aircraft sustainment solutions provider GAL has signed a new depot-level maintenance (DLM) service contract with AMMROC, an EDGE sister entity.

The new long-term service contract will provide in-country capability support to GAL. It will also help lower turnaround times (TAT) and enhance efficiencies for its customers.

GAL is under a performance-based logistics (PBL) contract to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and specialised support services to the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD).

As agreed, AMMROC will support Gal in delivering aircraft, engine and component DLM services for its AFAD customers.

GAL managing director and EDGE Mission Support president Khalid Al Breiki said: “Given the ongoing challenges regarding logistics and supply chains in the prevailing socio-economic landscape, GAL looks forward to enhancing efficiencies with AMMROC’S support, ensuring that our clients in the critical defence space continue to receive the world-class maintenance and allied support they have come to expect.



“These collaborations reinforce our shared commitment to the sustainability of the UAE’s MRO sector, as well as realise the wider mission of EDGE: boosting regional defence and MRO capabilities through shared synergies while merging resources and expertise.”

In addition, the partners will carry out depot maintenance at AMMROC’s MRO facility in Al Ain in the UAE.

Supporting platforms for airframes, engines and components services are included in the DLM services.

The latest announcement was made as part of the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2021, which runs until 18 November at Dubai World Central (DWC) in the UAE.